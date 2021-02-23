E3 reacts to Iran’s suspension of Additional Protocol

In a statement on Tuesday, The foreign ministers of the UK, France, and Germany reacted to the suspension of voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol by Iran.

“We, the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, deeply regret that Iran has started, as of today, to suspend the Additional Protocol and the transparency measures under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA),” the statement said.

The statement further claimed that Iran’s actions are a further violation of its commitments under the JCPoA and significantly reduces safeguards oversight by the IAEA.

According to the statement, The E3 are united in underlining the dangerous nature of this decision, claiming that It will significantly constrain the IAEA’s access to sites and to safeguards-relevant information. It will also constrain the IAEA’s ability to monitor and verify Iran’s nuclear program and nuclear-related activities, as per its reporting mandate under United Nations Security Council resolution 2231.

“We commend and fully support the Director-General and the Secretariat for their continued efforts to implement the necessary verification and monitoring of Iran’s nuclear commitments under the JCPoA in the present context, as highlighted by the DG’s visit to Tehran on the 20 and 21st of February. We take note of the conclusion of a temporary bilateral understanding between the IAEA and Iran which preserves for up to three months the possibility of access to certain information,” the statement noted.

The foreign ministers also urged Iran to stop and reverse all measures that reduce transparency and to ensure full and timely cooperation with the IAEA.

“Our objective remains to preserve the JCPoA and to support ongoing diplomatic efforts for a negotiated solution allowing for the return of Iran and the U.S. to full compliance with their JCPoA commitments,” the statement claimed.

FA/PR