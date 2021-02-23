Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Khaji, Italian envoy discuss developments in Syria

Iranian foreign minister's senior assistant on special political affairs expressed hope that the Syrian crisis will be resolved through a political settlement in near future.

Iran condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

The Iranian embassy in Kabul condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, underlining that resorting to terrorism undermines the legitimacy of those who commit such crimes.

Leader: Uranium enrichment not limited to 20%, may reach 60%

Receiving members of Assembly of Experts, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Uranium enrichment is not limited to 20% adding it may reach 60%.

Iran, S Korea reach new agreement on easing money transfer

Islamic Republic of Iran and South Korea agreed on the way of transferring and using a part of Iran’s blocked assets in South Korea.

JCPOA not to be re-negotiated: statement

The Iranian Assembly of Experts issued a statement on Monday, pointing to different issues of the country, including the status of the JCPOA.

Iran COVID-19 update: 8,263 cases, 89 deaths in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 8,263 COVID-19 infections and 89 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

No concessions granted to US in Iran-IAEA agreement: FM spox

Tehran says no concessions were granted to the United States regarding the JCPOA and the illegal sanctions during a bilateral agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iran to halt implementing AP as of Feb. 23

Iranian Parliament Speaker said that implementing Additional Protocol (AP) will completely be ceased as of Feb. 23, stating at any kind of IAEA access to Iran nuclear sites beyond ‘safeguards’ is absolutely prohibited, illegal.

FA