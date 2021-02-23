Iran not having expansionist view of its military component

Hassan Rouhani made the remarks on Tuesday, noting that the defense and military sectors have adopted effective measures to assist Iran’s economy during US sanctions.

He went on to say that Iran’s defensive power is based on Islamic and ethical doctrines, noting that Tehran does not have an expansionist view with regard to its military might.

The President underlined that a comprehensive scientific, defense and security document must be drafted in order to pave the way for boosting Iran’s defensive power.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Monday that Iran does not seek to make nuclear or chemical weapons due to Islamic thought and principles.

Stating that the issue of nuclear weapons is an excuse, the leader noted that the west is even opposed to Tehran’s acquisition of conventional weapons because they do not want Iran to be powerful.

