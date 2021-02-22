  1. Politics
Feb 22, 2021, 7:48 PM

Khaji, Italian envoy discuss developments in Syria

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Iranian foreign minister's senior assistant on special political affairs expressed hope that the Syrian crisis will be resolved through a political settlement in near future.

Iranian foreign minister's senior assistant on special political affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji held a meeting with the Italian Foreign Ministry's Special Envoy for Syria Paolo Dionisi on Monday.

Referring to the Astana Peace talks in Sochi, Khaji said that participants conferred on the developments in Syria, finding a political solution for the country’s crisis, providing humanitarian aids, and the fight against terrorism.   

“The guarantors of Astana Peace talks issued a statement supporting the political solution for Syria and the continuation of the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee,” he added.

Paolo Dionisi further referred to Iran’s key role in the Astana Peace talks and maintained, “The Italian government supports Geir Pedersen’s international initiatives and Astana talks for Syria.”

