Rocket hits US embassy in Baghdad: report

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Iraqi Sources reported a rocket attack on the US embassy in Baghdad on Monday.
Iraqi sources reported the sound of an explosion near Baghdad's Green Zone on Monday.
According to initial reports, the US embassy in the Green Zone of Baghdad has been attacked by rockets.
