Astana guarantors condemn Zionist regime’s attacks in Syria

In their final statement released after the 15th Astana-format meeting on Syria, Russia, Turkey, and Iran condemned the Zionist regime for its continuing military attacks in Syria, undermining the country's sovereignty and threatening the regional stability, Sputnik reported.

"Representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey, as the Astana format guarantor states, ... condemned Zionist regimes' continuing military attacks in Syria, which violate international law and international humanitarian law, which undermine the sovereignty of Syria and neighboring nations, and which threaten stability and safety in the region, and called for ceasing the attacks," the communique read.

Iran, Russia, and Turkey held another round of Astana peace talks in Sochi on Tuesday.

The Iranian delegation headed by the foreign minister's senior assistant on special political affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji participated in the event.

The Astana peace talk was initiated by Iran, Russia, and Turkey to find a solution to the conflicts in Syria.

