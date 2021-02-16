Khaji meets with Putin's special envoy for syria

Iranian foreign minister's senior assistant on special political affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji held a meeting with the Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev in Sochi on Tuesday, Tass reported.

The report added that the Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria also met and held talks with the head of the Syrian affairs division of the Turkish Foreign Ministry Selcuk Unal on the same day.

The Russian envoy said that participants in the Astana talks in Sochi are considering the devastating consequences of unilateral US and Western sanctions against Syria.

He went on to say Syria is currently suffering from severe political and economic isolation which makes it difficult to interact with the country’s government.

Lavrentyev maintained that the United States rejected Russia’s invitation to participate in trilateral talks in Sochi which aims at resolving the Syrian crisis.

Iran, Russian, and Turkey are scheduled to hold another round of Astana peace talks in Sochi on Tuesday.

The Iranian delegation headed by the foreign minister's senior assistant on special political affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji will participate in the event.

The Astana peace talk was initiated by Iran, Russia, and Turkey to find a solution to the conflicts in Syria.

