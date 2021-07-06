Iran diplomatic delegation visits Kazakhstan for Astana talks

Russian media reported the visit of Iranian diplomatic delegation to the city of Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan to continue Syrian talks called "Astana Peace Process".

Russian and Syrian delegations arrived in Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan to attend the 16th International Summit on Astana Peace Process, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday, TASS news agency reported.

"Russian and Syrian delegations have already arrived in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

Representatives of Turkish government and Syrian opposition also arrived in Nur-Sultan, capital of Kazakhstan.

It is expected that UN Special Representative for Syria Geir Pedersen will arrive Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan late on Tuesday.

Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji, who chairs Iranian delegation at the meeting, will arrive in Nur-Sultan in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

It should be noted that city of Nur-Sultan will host the 16th International Meeting on Syria within Astana Peace Process on July 7-8, which will be attended by delegations representing Russia, Iran and Turkey, the Syrian government and Syrian opposition.

Representatives from the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq will also attend the meeting as observers. The negotiators will discuss the situation in Syria, international humanitarian aid to Syria, the prospect of a resumption of Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva and confidence-building measures, including exchange of prisoners, release of hostages and search for missing persons.

