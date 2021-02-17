EU must take practical steps to safeguard JCPOA: Rouhani

Hassan Rouhani made the remarks in a phone talk with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday.

“JCPOA, as a document approved by the UN Security Council and the product of the hard efforts made by Iran and the six other countries, has a clear framework and cannot be changed,” the president said.

He added that the only way to save the Nuclear Deal is the return of the US to the JCPOA and the removal of illegal sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Stating that the government is required to reduce Iran’s obligations under the deal based on a law approved by the parliament, he added, “If the sanctions are lifted, we will fully meet our JCPOA commitments.”

Referring to the significance of the stability in the region, Rouhani said, “Ensuring peace and security and eradicating terrorism will only be possible with the constructive cooperation of all regional countries.”

Stressing the need to find a solution for the Yemeni crisis, he noted, “The solution to the regional issues lies in regional initiatives and talks, and regional countries must decide for their own destiny.”

Rouhani also called for the expansion of bilateral relations between Iran and Germany.

German Chancellor, for her part, stressed the need to safeguard the Nuclear Deal as an international agreement, adding that all countries must resolve differences through dialogue and strive to maintain regional peace and security.

