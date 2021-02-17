Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Renegotiating on JCPOA is ‘impossible’: Pres. Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that renegotiation on Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, is ‘impossible’, stating that the ball is in the US court.

Khaji meets with Putin's special envoy for Syria

Iranian foreign minister's senior assistant on special political affairs held a meeting with the Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria on Tuesday.

Armenia hosting delegation of Iran Knowledge-based companies

In line with the development of Iranian knowledge-based products in global markets, Iran sent a delegation of knowledge-based companies to Armenia, an official in the vice presidency for science and technology affairs said.

Iran to export €5mn of medical equipment to Indonesia

An Iranian knowledge-based company, based in Tehran’s Pardis Technology Park, signed an agreement to sell medical equipment worth €5 million to an Indonesian company.

CAO extends Iran-UK flight ban to March 10

The Civil Organization of Iran (CAO) has extended the flight bans to and from the UK to March 10.

Iran not to cut coop. with IAEA, but to reduce inspections

Halting the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol to NPT does not mean cutting cooperation with the IAEA, Iranian Government Spokesman said.

Tehran to halt Additional Protocol if the West doesn’t act

A senior member of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) says lawmakers are very serious to enforce the “strategic action to lift sanctions” law.

Spox slams attempts to attribute Erbil attack to Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman strongly condemned the dubious attempt to attribute last night's Erbil incident to Iran.

Iran COVID-19 update: 8,011cases, 89 deaths in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 8,011 COVID-19 infections and 89 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Indian Navy to join Iran-Russia combined naval drill: cmdr.

Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi announced that Indian Navy joins the Iran-Russia combined naval exercise.

FA