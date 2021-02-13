  1. World
Feb 13, 2021, 10:30 AM

Seven security forces wounded in Kandahar car bomb blast

Seven security forces wounded in Kandahar car bomb blast

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Seven security forces have been wounded in a car bomb explosion in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan.

This morning, a car bomb exploded in the Arghandab district of Kandahar province, in southern Afghanistan, wounding seven security forces.

According to Kandahar police spokesman Jamal Nasser Barakzai, the blast took place around 7:30 a.m. local time near a police checkpoint in the Kohk area of Arghandab district.

Yet, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Similar attacks have taken place in different provinces of Afghanistan in recent months, that the government believes the Taliban is responsible for so.

