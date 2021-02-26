46 Taliban members killed in Afghanistan’s Kandahar prov.

Afghan Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Friday that 33 Taliban military forces were killed and 13 others were wounded in clashes with the security forces in the cities of Arghandab, Maiwand and Arghistan in Kandahar province, Anadolu reported.

According to the statement, Taliban forces attacked Afghan security forces checkpoints and suffered heavy casualties and fled after the clash. On the other hand, large quantities of weapons and ammunition belonging to this group have also been seized.

Kandahar province in southern Afghanistan is one of the most insecure provinces in the country and the Taliban are active in some parts of it.

