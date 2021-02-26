Four Afghan security forces killed in bomb blast in Kandahar

A local Afghan government official said four Afghan security forces were killed when a car bomb exploded in the Arghandab district of southern Kandahar province, Al-Jazeera reported.

However, no further information has been released about the number of injured in this incident.

According to the report, inter-Afghan talks began in September 2020, but have so far gone nowhere, and violence has escalated due to the reluctance of foreign and occupying forces to leave the country.

In 2020, the number of civilian casualties in the conflicts in Afghanistan stood at 8,820, registering a 15 percent decline as compared to 2019. But the worrying point is the reversal of casualties and its unprecedented rise in the final quarter of 2020 which coincided with the start of inter-Afghan talks.

This is while that negotiations between Taliban and Kabul resumed on Monday after weeks of uncertainty. UN called for ceasefire, a move that Taliban does not show willingness to accept it.

Accordingly, the US-Taliban agreement was signed last year. According to the document signed in Doha, Taliban must stop attacks on US forces, drastically reduce the level of violence and advance peace talks with the Afghan government.

