81 Taliban members killed in Afghanistan’s Kunduz, Kandahar

The Afghan Ministry of Defense said in separate statements on Sunday that 81 members of the group were killed in clashes between the country's security and defense forces and Taliban forces in Kunduz and Kandahar provinces.

A statement from the Afghan Ministry of Defense said that Taliban forces attacked Afghan army checkpoints in the Arghandab and Panjwayi districts of Kandahar province, killing 74 members of the group.

The ministry in another statement revealed that the Afghan army had launched an airstrike against the Taliban in the city of Char Dara district in Kunduz province. Seven members of the Taliban were killed in the operation.

It should be noted that Kandahar and Kunduz are among the most insecure provinces in Afghanistan, and Taliban forces are active in some parts of these districts.

