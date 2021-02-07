Stopping arms sales to Riyadh could be a step forward

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that stopping arms sales to the Saudi-led coalition could be a step toward correcting past mistakes of the US.

Ghalibaf to convey Leader’s message to Russian officials

An advisor to the Iranian Parliament Speaker said that Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will convey the message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to the Russian government in his upcoming visit to Moscow.

Iran’s steel, mineral exports to China top $1.2bn in 9 months

Iran’s exports of steel and other metals as well as mineral products to China exceeded 1.22 billion during the nine months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2020 - December 21, 2020).

Iran ranked 16th in world in science production terms

Secretary of Knowledge-based Economy and Culture-Building Technologies Development Headquarters said that Islamic Republic of Iran stood at 16th place in the world in terms of scientific level despite sanctions.

Iran extends UK flight bans to February 19

Iran has extended the flight bans to and from the UK to the end of the current Iranian month (Feb. 19), the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran announced.

Leader to receive group of Air Force commanders

A group of commanders and personnel of the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army will meet with Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on Sunday.

Iran COVID-19 infections near 1.5m

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, the COVID-19 infections across the country are reaching 1.5 million marks while the deaths from the respiratory disease have hit 58,412.

Anti-armor, air defense missiles range, speed to be increased

Referring to the inauguration of the center for manufacturing solid fuel, Iran’s Defense Minister said that it can effectively increase the range and speed of surface-to-surface anti-tank missiles and low altitude air defense.

Iran to start vaccinations this week: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on Sat. that the coronavirus vaccination will start in the country this week.

FA