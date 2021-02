At least one person has been killed in a magnetic bomb blast in the capital of Afghanistan, Ufuq News reported.

The report added that a government vehicle was targeted in the explosion.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

In 2001, US forces along with NATO waged a war in Afghanistan claiming to fight against terrorism and since then the number of military and civilian casualties in the country has steadily increased.

