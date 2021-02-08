US must ensure Trump's actions won't be repeated: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister said that the US must guarantee that the measures taken by the Trump administration will not be repeated.

Iranian Parl. speaker arrives in Moscow for bilateral talks

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in Russian capital Moscow on Sunday to discuss bilateral ties and relevant issues.

'Tehran-Moscow relations not subject to any external factor'

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said that Tehran-Moscow relations are not subject to any external factors.

Iranian nation 'serious' in overcoming sanctions

Noting that the arrangement of the Iranian nation to overcome the sanctions and the enemies is serious, IRGC Chief Commander said, "Iranian youth have managed to stand on their own feet to bury the wishes of the enemies."

Tehran ,Moscow to finalize tie on joint vaccine production

An Iranian delegation, who just arrived in Moscow, will finalize a joint cooperation agreement for the production of the Sputnik V vaccine between Iran and Russia.

Leader sets clear condition for JCPOA return

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has set a clear condition for resuming commitments to the nuclear deal.

Parl. speaker to convey important message to Russian gov.

Iranian Parliament Speaker said this afternoon before leaving Tehran for Moscow, "One of the highlights of my visit to Russia is that I convey an important message to the Russian government on strategic issues."

Iran COVID-19 update: 57 deaths, 7,065 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 7,065 COVID-19 infections and 57 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran to become one of vaccine manufacturing hubs in world

Saying that in the near future Iran will become one of the vaccine manufacturing hubs in the world, the Iranian Health minister announced the start of the Covid-19 vaccination on February 9.

