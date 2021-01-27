Zarif reacts to France's position on Iran's return to JCPOA

Iranian Foreign Minister reacted to the French president's position on Iran's return to the JCPOA prior to the return of the United States to the Nuclear Deal.

Playing role by all groups makes Afghanistan peace possible

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that peace in Afghanistan is possible through playing role by all groups.

Tehran, Yerevan to boost coop. in joint tech. projects

The Vice President for Science and Technology emphasized the implementation of joint technological projects between Iran and Armenia, saying that the issue will lead to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

4 Iranian referees nominated to officiate at Futsal World Cup

Four Iranian international referees have been nominated by FIFA to officiate at the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania.

Zarif, Lavrov discuss building of Bushehr power plants units

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the construction of new units of the Bushehr nuclear power plant was discussed during his meeting with Iranian counterpart.

Tehran, Muscat underline expansion of banking ties

During the meeting between the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and the Foreign Minister of Oman, the development of economic and banking relations between the two countries was emphasized.

Iran, Russia sign agreement on cyber security

Iranian Foreign Minister and his Russian counterpart signed an agreement on the expansion of cyber security on Tuesday.

Qatar FM spox hails supports of Iran, Turkey

The Qatari foreign ministry spokesman said Doha appreciates the support of Iran and Turkey during the years of siege.

Iran COVID-19 update: 79 deaths, 6,420 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,420 COVID-19 infections and 79 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

'Window of opportunity for US, EU not to remain open forever'

Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabeie said the window of opportunity would not remain open forever for the US and the European JCPOA parties to fulfill their obligations.

