Iranian FM to meet Armenian Prime Minister in Yerevan

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will arrive in Armenia as part of his regional visit on January 26, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian and Iranian Foreign Ministers will hold a meeting On January 27.

During the visit, the Iranian FM will be received by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, who arrived in Moscow for the second destination of his trip to the region on Tuesday, met and held talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Iranian foreign minister also held talks with Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, and other high-ranking Azeri officials on Monday.

FA/PR