Jan 27, 2021, 4:30 PM

Iranian athletes to take part in online Asian shooting C'ship

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – Iranian athletes are scheduled to participate in the online Asian shooting competitions which will kick off on Thursday.

The Asian shooting competitions will be held virtually on Thursday with the presence of Iranian athletes and the event will be hosted by Kuwait in three fields the rifle, air pistol, and flying targets.

In the field of pistols and air pistol, Javad Foroughi, Vahid Golkhandan, Sajjad Pourhosseini, Hanieh Rostamian, Golnoosh Sebghat Elahi and Mina Ghorbani will compete against their rivals.

The competitions will reportedly be held without a final according to the decision of the organizing committee.

