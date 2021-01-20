Biden sworn in as 46th US president under heavy security

Biden took the oath of office as the 46th president of the United States in a ceremony that was unlike any other in American history.

The ceremony was held at the Capitol on Wednesday under strict and heightened security in the wake of the violent and deadly breach of the Capitol by the supporters of the outgoing President Donald Trump, Press TV reported.

Also, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the supporters of Joe Biden were barred from watching the inauguration from the national mall, replaced by 200,000 flags representing all 56 American states and territories.

Among those present were three former presidents of the United States: Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush along with their spouses.

Vice-President Mike Pence was also the only official from the Trump administration that attended the ceremony, skipping Trump's farewell military salute event at Joint Air Force Base Andrews.

MNA/PR