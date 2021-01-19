Largest gas refinery in Middle East to be unveiled in SW Iran

The CEO of Khuzestan Bidboland gas refinery Mahmoud Aminnejad noted on Tuesday that despite US illegal sanctions, the largest gas refinery in the Middle East and West Asia has been constructed by Iranian experts and it will be inaugurated on Thursday.

He went on to say that the refinery was built in 36 months and is a symbol of Iran's power, adding that more than 3 billion dollars have been invested in the project.

According to Aminnejad, more than one thousand kilometers of transmission pipelines have been constructed for the project and it is currently the third top project of its kind in the world, saying that the refinery is capable of producing 2 billion cubic feet of gas per day.

