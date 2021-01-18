Iran in no rush to judge Biden’s policy on JCPOA

In a tweet on Monday, Majid Takht-Ravanchi wrote, “Just arrived in NYC from Tehran. Our gov't is steadfast in containing Covid-19 despite the US’ economic war waged on our people.

Will Biden admin abandon Trump's inhuman "maximum pressure” policy and stick to its promises by fully lifting sanctions?

We’re in no rush to judge.”

The US-Iran tensions have been running high for months following the Trump's administration unilateral decision to pull out from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal inked under Barack Obama and began reimposing Washington's sanctions that had been lifted under the agreement.

