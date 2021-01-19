We will break Zionists’ intelligence boycott: Al-Nujaba spox.

According to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-‎Nujaba in Iran‎, a speech at the unveiling ceremony of the official Hebrew-language website of the al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance movement was delivered by Ahmad Aql, the Palestinian ambassador to Iraq, and Nasr al-Shammari, the movement’s spokesman, in the presence of representatives of the Islamic Resistance groups and a group of political analysts in Baghdad.

The spokesman of the al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance movement emphasized the importance of the media in the equations of war with the enemies and said, “At present, the media is no longer part of the battle but rather three-quarters of the battle is described. The weapon of the media is the only weapon with which the enemy forces can be targeted, no matter how far away they are.”

al-Shammari explained, “Previously, we have seen the creation of Arabic (media) channels and pages, as well as the emergence of Arabic-speaking spokesmen by the enemy to sow discord” and reiterated, “Today we use the same weapon to target the enemy that was exclusively in their hands in the past. From now on, we will address the depths of the enemy, including its supporters and popular bases, to inform them of all the crises and the terrible future that awaits them, which is boycotted by the Zionist regime.”

He added, “The opportunity for the Zionists is short and we have now entered the process of the decline of that regime. The same path that Martyr Qasem Soleymani defined and Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis moved on, continues until the liberation of al-Quds and we go to their houses – the place which is the source of all conspiracies.”

The deputy secretary-general of al-Nujaba said, “The government that feels most threatened by the media is the Zionist regime. Israel is a regime and a society based on the distortion and exaggeration of the media and which tries to demonstrate its invincible power and army but today we see that in the face of the Islamic Resistance, it has suffered from disastrous defeats.”

al-Shammari said that the Zionist regime and the Americans only understand the language of force, noting that plans such as “establishing two states” or “normalizing relations with the Zionist regime” will never be the solution to peace and tranquillity in the region but rather, the solution to the region is to resist against the American and Zionist occupiers.

In conclusion, he referred to Iraq’s position on the “compromise project” and said, “Iraq, as part of the Islamic Resistance Axis in the region, cannot take a neutral position in the struggle of the oppressed Palestinian people against the occupying Zionist regime and as long as part of Palestine is occupied by the Zionist regime, Iraq and the region, in general, will never be at peace.”

