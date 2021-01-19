UK has world's highest daily COVID-19 death rate: study

According to Our World in Data, an average of 935 daily fatalities in the past week was the equivalent of more than 16 people per one million dying each day from COVID-19, Sputnik News reported.

The figures were published after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed that even though he "completely" understands Britons want to return to normal life as soon as possible, "it does depend on things going well".

The statement followed Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab saying late last week that the government hopes to ease some lockdown restrictions before the end of February as London presses ahead with the early rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The UK has been under a national coronavirus lockdown since January 5, restrictions that stipulate the closure of schools and non-essential businesses, as well as people being ordered to work from home if possible.

FA/PR