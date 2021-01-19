  1. Politics
10 people injured in explosion in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – Ten people have reportedly been injured due to a bomb blast in Oruzgan province in Afghanistan.

Local officials of Oruzgan province announced that 10 people have been injured due to a bomb blast on Tuesday, Tolo News reported.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

It should be noted that Afghan peace talks between representatives of Kabul and the Taliban have recently been held in Doha, Qatar.

In 2001, US forces along with NATO waged a war in Afghanistan claiming to fight against terrorism and since then the number of military and civilian casualties in the country has steadily increased.

