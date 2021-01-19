Actions of Trump administration not to affect Iran's will

Iranian Foreign Minister said that the actions of the outgoing Trump administration will not affect the will of the Iranian people.

Iran, Azerbaijan sign MoU on railroad cooperation

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Azerbaijan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the expansion of railway cooperation.

Iran to apply 'action against action' policy against Biden

An Iranian MP quoted FM Zarif on Tuesday that Iran is to apply 'action against action' policy against the new US President.

US-Zionist axis trying to disintegrate Islamic nations

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said the American-Zionist axis pursues the scenario of disintegrating Islamic countries, parallel with the expulsion of the Palestinians from their ancestral land.

Iran able to manufacture over 85% of oil industry equipment

Secretary of Iranian Oil Industry Equipment Manufacturers Association said that more than 85 percent of oil industry parts and equipment are presently manufactured domestically by expert engineers.

Iran COVID-19 update: 5,806 new cases, 83 deaths

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 5,806 COVID-19 infections and 83 deaths due to respiratory disease in the past 24 hours.

B-52 patrols have no operational value

The flight of two American B-52 over West Asian regions is of no operational value, said Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces.

Army Ground Force to kick off 'Eghtedar 99' drill on Tue.

The Commander of Iran's Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars announced that the forces will start staging a drill, codenamed “Eghtedar 99”, in Makran Coast on Tuesday morning.

Tehran distrust of Washington based on facts

Noting that Iran's distrust of the US is based on facts, the head of AEOI said that Iran produces almost 500 grams of 20-percent enriched uranium per day under Parliament's counteractive plan to the lifting of sanctions.

