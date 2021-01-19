Iran sanctions some US officials, including Trump

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks on Tuesday, noting that the Iranian Foreign Ministry has imposed sanctions on a number of US officials due to their support for terrorism, violating fundamental principles of the international law, and undermining regional and international peace and security.

“Senior US officials including, President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Gina Haspel, Former National Security Adviser John Bolton, Former Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, United States Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams, and Director of Office of Foreign Assets Control Andrea Gacki have been put on the sanction list,” he said.

He went on to say that the sanctions have been imposed on these individuals due to the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani and his companions, organizing terrorist acts against the Islamic Republic of Iran, financing and providing weapons and training to terrorist groups, supporting the criminal activities of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people, the assassination of Iranian Nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, imposing illegal and unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic, and supporting the crimes against the Yemeni people.

According to Khatibzadeh, imposing unilateral sanctions is a gross violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the Islamic Republic has the right to counter US illegal measures.

Khatibzadeh also said that the detailed statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs concerning the mentioned American officials will be published soon.

