House investigating Trump's impeachment after deadly riots

Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern, Chairman of the House Rules Committee, opened the House session this morning with some remarks about what happened on Jan. 6 and President Trump and his allies' roles in inciting a mob to storm the Capitol, CNN reported.

The impeachment resolution the House will vote on charges Trump with a single article, "incitement of insurrection," for his role in last week's deadly Capital riot.

The first debate is expected to last about an hour and will revolve around the rules governing the impeachment article.

After that, the House will vote on the rule.

Trump will stay in office and likely finish out his term because it takes a Senate conviction to remove him even after he’s been impeached.

Federal investigators meanwhile continue to chase thousands of leads following the Capitol riot as they also try to prevent feared follow-up attacks ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

MNA/PR