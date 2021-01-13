Bombs planted during Capitol protest in Washington

Pipe bombs had been planted near the Republican and Democratic Party offices in Washington during the Trump supporters protest in front of Congress, said Acting US Attorney Michael Sherwin.

“They were real devices. They had explosive igniters. They had timers,” Sherwin said, according to Politico. “We don’t know, obviously, exactly why they did not go off.”

He said those who planted the bomb in Washington near the offices of the two main US parties would be arrested and punished.

The US Congress was counting the votes of the Electoral College on Wednesday last week to approve the results of the November 3 presidential election, which Trump called on his supporters to hold so-called peaceful demonstrations after several US lawmakers protested the Arizona vote.

Trump supporters, however, attacked Congress in large numbers and, after clashing with security forces, made their way into the building and its various parts.

Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol building, destroying property and seizing the rotunda room, as Congress was trying to certify the results of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory.

According to the latest tally, at least four people have died and 52 arrested in the wake of violence in the Congress.

