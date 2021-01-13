Cuban Pres. slams measures of US ‘corrupt’ admin.

Cuba has been a victim of this scourge and never a sponsor, President Miguel Díaz-Canel said on Tuesday, according to Radio Havana Cuba.

According to the President, the island's inclusion by the United States in the list of states sponsors of terrorism 'are the last whisk of a failed and corrupt administration committed to the Cuban mafia in Miami'.

The discredited Trump administration is doing everything possible to hinder and prevent an improvement in relations during Biden's presidency,' he denounced on Twitter.

Díaz-Canel added that the US blockade against Cuba is an example of state terrorism.

And at the height of cynicism, the terrorists and immoral people of the Trump administration' accuse the country of sponsoring that scourge.

The head of state also wrote that 'the world condemns the hypocritical and cynical qualification' in reference to the examples of international denunciation after the inclusion of the Caribbean nation in that list.

On Monday, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, announced in a statement the Department's decision of designating the island in the list of states that sponsor terrorism.

Cuba had been excluded from that group in 2015, during the thaw with the United States during Barack Obama's second term (2009-2017).

According to Pompeo's statement, Cuba was included for allegedly "providing repeated support to acts of international terrorism by granting safe haven to terrorists," accusations that the island has repeatedly denied.

