Biden blames Trump for riots in Washington

"Last week, we saw an unprecedented assault on our democracy. It was unlike anything we have witnessed in the 244-year history of our nation," he was cited by TASS as saying in a statement posted on the Official Transition Website on Wednesday.

"This criminal attack was planned and coordinated. It was carried out by political extremists and domestic terrorists, who were incited to this violence by President Trump."

He described what happened on that day as "an armed insurrection against the United States of America."

"Those responsible must be held accountable," he underscored.

HJ/TASS