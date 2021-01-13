End of Trump era proved bullying is ‘of no avail’

Addressing the weekly Cabinet session on Wednesday, Rouhani likened the Trump administration's last days to the ending days of the Pahlavi dynasty in Iran in 1979, saying, “The end of a government with shame and scandal shows that bullying, racism and breaking the law will not end well."

The president said as we are approaching the 41st anniversary of the Pahlavi dynasty’s overthrow, “We are witnessing a similar incident in another part of the world."

“The flee of Iran's Shah on Jan. 16, 1979, was a symbol of scandal and shame for foreign tyranny and colonization in Iran, and today we are observing the fall of another dictator on the other side of the world – in the United States,” Rouhani said.

The president noted, "During these last three years, the Iranian nation resisted against this big terrorist [Trump], and despite the fact that they [Americans] had plotted to overthrow the Iranian establishment within three months, they themselves were toppled with scandal and shame."

He said these days not only show the end of a bully government but also reveal the failure of a policy, that is, the policy of maximum pressure against the great nation of Iran.

The is the end of “a president, who did not have a political understanding, and an idiot Secretary of State and an ignorant extremist national security adviser who stood by him," Rouhani underlined.

He concluded, “Today is the day of the defeat of the policy of economic terrorism, which wanted to ruin the lives of the Iranian people.”

