Venezuela condemns US policy of seizing fuel shipments

Venezuela accused America’s top diplomat of boasting about stealing millions of dollars belonging to its people, alluding to the Trump administration’s policy of seizing fuel shipments destined for the country as part of its sanctions policy against the Maduro government. Anadolu Agency reported.

In a post on Twitter, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said that sooner or later, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will face justice for such “criminal” activity.

He ended the tweet by mocking Pompeo over the fact that his time at the White House will end in just a few days.

Arreaza’s remarks came in response to a tweet by Pompeo earlier in the day on the US policy of seizing fuel shipments destined for Venezuela being supplied by Iran.

In recent years, Pompeo and Trump have taken strong and illegal positions against Venezuela and the person of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

