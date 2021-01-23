Trump's 2nd impeachment trial to begin Feb. 8: Schumer Says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will send the article of impeachment against Trump to the Senate on Monday.

On Friday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on the Senate Floor that the Senate will begin Trump's impeachment trial the week of February 8.

"[Impeachment] presentations by the parties will commence the week of February the 8th," Schumer said.

The House of Representatives will deliver the article of impeachment to the Senate at 7 pm ET Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

​“It will be a full trial. It will be a fair trial,” Schumer said. “But make no mistake: There will be a trial, and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the insurrection against the United States.”

Several media outlets reported that Senator Lindsey Graham told Republican colleagues on a conference call that Trump has hired South Carolina attorney Butch Bowers to serve as his impeachment defense counsel.

On January 13, Trump was impeached by the House for inciting his loyalists to breach the Capitol building in Washington, DC, on January 6 to protest against the certification of the Electoral College, which would have confirmed Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. The former president has denied the charges and said his remarks were "totally appropriate."

MA/Sputnik