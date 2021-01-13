Iran reacts to US terrorist designation of Ansarullah

Saeed Khatibzadeh named the act as the Trump administration's latest efforts to complete its destructive role in the shameful imposed war in Yemen and to stall a political solution and peace talks.

He added that since the beginning of the war in Yemen, the United States has been a major sponsor of Saudi-led coalition crimes in Yemen and has not spared any financial or weapons assistance.

"The Trump administration has ignited and continued the war and blocked any chances for a possible political solution to this crisis," the spokesperson noted.

Censuring the US behaviors and decisions in this regard such as obstruction of aid to Yemen, he noted that such actions will impede the peace-seeking missions of the UN.

He called for the international community to react against Trump's vicious decision.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that the move against Yemen’s Ansarullah movement will come into effect on January 19 — one day before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, whose aides have hoped to mount a fresh push to end Yemen’s devastating six-year war.

The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance group and the Iraqi al-Nujaba movement have also expressed solidarity with Ansarullah and strongly condemned the US move to blacklist the Yemeni movement.

