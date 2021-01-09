  1. Politics
Indonesian airplane loses contact shortly after takeoff

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Indonesia's transport ministry has announced that a search and rescue investigation is underway after a Sriwijaya Air jet carrying more than 50 people on board lost contact with aviation authorities.

The plane was traveling from Indonesian capital Jakarta to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province and lost contact shortly after taking off on Saturday, RT reported.

Flightradar24 said that Flight SJ182 “lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta”.

Sriwijaya Air said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement.

FlightRadar24 data indicates the plane is a Boeing 737-500 series.

