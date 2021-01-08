  1. Politics
Jan 8, 2021, 11:03 AM

IRGC unveils missile base along Persian Gulf (+VIDEO)

IRGC unveils missile base along Persian Gulf (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled on Friday an underground missile base along the Persian Gulf coast in Hormozgan province.

The underground base was unveiled during a visit by IRGC Chief Commander Major general Hossein Salami and the force's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri.

The IRGC chief delivered a speech during the visit, which will be published later.

Iran has taken great strides seeking to attain self-sufficiency in producing essential military equipment and defense systems in the face of decades-long sanctions and arms embargoes on the country.

The Islamic Republic produces a wide variety of advanced weapons systems and equipment based on its own technological capabilities.

Iranian authorities have invariably asserted that the country’s missile program has not been established for non-conventional purposes and is only meant as part of the country's deterrence capability.

FA

News Code 168227

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News