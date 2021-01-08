Iran cancels import of American COVID-19 vaccines

Mohammad Hossein Ghousian Moghaddam told Mehr News Agency that following the speech of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the prohibition of importing American and British vaccines, the import of 150,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine from the US has been canceled.

The Leader delivered a speech on Friday saying that coronavirus vaccines should not be supplied from the US and the UK as they are not trusted. “The import of American and British vaccines is prohibited,” Khamenei said, adding, “Sometimes they want to try the vaccine on other nations.”

Ghousian referred to the possibility of procuring vaccines from other countries, saying that the purchase of one million doses of vaccine from other sources, including Russia, China and India, will be studied.

FA/5117039