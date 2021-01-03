Iran, Iraq seeking to expand academic cooperation

The cultural advisor of the Iraqi Embassy in Iran said that the Iraqi Ministry of Science seeks to expand academic cooperation with Qom University.

Armenia to import 2,250 goods from Iran instead of Turkey

An official from the Iranian Trade Promotion Organization announced that Armenia has announced that it is to replace 2,250 Turkish products with Iranian goods.

Zionists plotting attack against Americans: Zarif to Trump

In a tweet on Sat. Iranian FM Zarif warned the outgoing US President that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans.

US expulsion from region to be revenge for Gen. Soleimani

Secretary of the Expediency Council said, "Our tough revenge over the assassination of General Soleimani is the struggle to expel the US from the region so as to rescue the regional countries from state terrorists forever."

Semnan province exports top $216mn in 9 months

A total of 188,430 tons of goods worth $216.42 million were exported form central Semnan province during the nine calendar months to December 20.

US withdrawal from region response to Soleimani assassination

President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi said Iran considers the complete withdrawal of the US forces from the region as a response to martyr Soleimani's assassination.

Top Iranian, Omani medical universities sign MoU

Tehran University of Medical Sciences and the National University of Science and Technology of Oman have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation in different academic fields.

Iranian President appoints new ambassador to UNESCO

Iranian president appointed Ahmad Pakatchi as the new ambassador and permanent representative of the Islamic Republic to UNESCO.

Iran COVID-19 update: 6,045 new cases, 101 deaths

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,045 COVID-19 infections and 101 deaths due to respiratory disease in the past 24 hours.

