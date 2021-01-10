Biden must compensate Trump's anti-Iran destructive moves

Speaking in an interview with Pakistani tv channel Geo News, Mohamad Ali Hosseini the Iranian Ambassador in Islam Abad pointed to the latest development at the regional and international level.

Trump spent four years of his administration at enmity with the Iranian people and the destruction of the international nuclear deal through its unilateral withdrawal; Therefore, the new US administration must compensate for such destructive moves, the Iranian envoy said, adding that Iran is neither exhilarated nor worried about Biden's victory. Islamic Republic attaches importance to the actions and behavior of the new US administration rather than the change of faces.

The Iranian ambassador to Pakistan said, "Martyr General Ghasem Soleimani entered the country at the official invitation of the Iraqi government, but Trump shamelessly assassinated him. Iran’s measure against Ain Al-Asad was an immediate decisive action and minimal response to State terrorism of the White House."

Stating that Martyr Soleimani was a strong barrier against terrorism, especially the ominous phenomenon of ISIL in the region and the world, he said, “The main revenge for the blood of Martyr Soleimani remains in place, and Iran is pursuing legal avenues at the international level, the aim of which is to try and punish all the perpetrators who were involved in the assassination of the senior Iranian commander.”

He also called Israel a terrorist, illegitimate, usurper, and occupier regime, and added that the Zionist regime must wait for revenge on the blood of the Iranian top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh because the Islamic Republic of Iran will never allow the Zionists to succeed in their evil plans.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian envoy to Pakistan said, "We hope that the project of transferring the gas pipeline from Iran to Pakistan will be completed in the government of Imran Khan. "

"Despite tough economic sanctions, Iran did well in the pipeline project and we hope that the Pakistani side will also fulfill its responsibility", Hosseini added.

