Jan 2, 2021, 10:00 PM

Iran, Iraq seeking to expand academic cooperation

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – The cultural advisor of the Iraqi Embassy in Iran said that the Iraqi Ministry of Science seeks to expand academic cooperation with Qom University.

The cultural advisor of the Iraqi Embassy in Iran Amjad Hamid Al-Muzaffar made the remarks in a meeting with the chancellor of Qom University Asgar Dirbaz on Saturday.

Al-Muzaffar went on to say that the Iraqi Ministry of Science seeks to expand the number of Iraqi students at Qom University.

He further voiced Iraq’s readiness to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

So far, more than 2,000 foreign students have studied at Qom University.

Dirbaz also maintained that the officials of Qom University are making their best efforts to strengthen bilateral scientific cooperation with Iraq.

