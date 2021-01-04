US terrorist-in-chief served ISIL by assassinating Soleimani: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister commemorated the martyred Iranian commander, Lt. General Ghasem Soleimani, on the anniversary of his assassination, saying the cowardly move only served to the benefits of the terrorists.

Nasrallah praises Iran’s unconditional support to resistance

Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah hailed the unconditional support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to resistance in the fight against terrorism.

In a live speech delivered via Lebanon's Al-Manar TV on Sunday, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah offered condolences to Muslims over the martyrdom anniversary of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020, by the US terrorists.

Iran to determine time, place of revenge for Soleimani

IRGC Spokesman General Ramezan Sharif said it is Iran who will determine the time and place of revenge for Lt. Gen. Soleimani.

He added that Tehran does not rule out the possibility that the United States will commit another act of stupidity against Iran.

Govt. hopeful to procure COVID-19 vaccine in coming weeks

President Hassan Rouhani says his administration is making every effort to provide the COVID-19 vaccine, expressing hope that the goal will be realized in the few coming weeks.

Only option left for Washington lifting anti-Iran sanctions: Shamkhani

Alli Shamkhani said that the complete lifting of all anti-Iran sanctions is the only option left for Washington to return back from Trump's failed strategy of maximum pressure.

On Sunday, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Alli Shamkhani took to the tweeter, saying, "America's perceptual war to magnify a trivial issue such as its return to JCPOA will not be successful."

"The complete and definitive lifting of all sanctions is Washington's sole option to correct Trump's failed strategy of maximum pressure", he added.

IRIAF ready to respond to any threat, audacity of enemies

Referring to some military moves in the region, the Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) said that his forces are always ready to respond to any threat and audacity of the enemies.

"The latest evaluations show that all the brave and powerful pilots of the Air Force are ready to respond to any threat and audacity of the enemies," said Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh on Sunday at the 26th martyrdom of Martyr Mansour Sattari.

Iran registers 5,960 new COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths

Iran’s Health Ministry registered 5,960 new coronavirus cases and 102 fatalities on Sunday, the ministry’s spokeswoman said.

“The total number of infections has risen to 1,243,434 with the death tally reaching 55,540,” Sima Lari said at her daily briefing on Sunday.

According to Lari, 4,953 patients are in critical condition while at least 1,013,018 patients have recovered.

Range limit to 2,000km for Iranian missiles not everlasting: Hajizadeh

Stating that Iran's missile capability is non-negotiable, the Commander of IRGC Aerospace Force said that the range limit to 2,000 kilometers for Iranian missiles is not everlasting.

Regarding Iran's missile power and some efforts to limit it, he highlighted, "Iran's missile capability is non-negotiable and nobody allowed to negotiate on this issue and that is the red line."

Leader’s note on Gen. Soleimani’s autobiography released

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has penned a note on the newly-published autobiography book of the martyred Iranian commander Lt. General Ghasem Soleimani.

The Leader’s note, released on Sunday, describes the book titled “I Was Not Scared of Anything” as a heartwarming document that could help always remember the braveries and selfless efforts of the Iranian anti-terror commander.

Exports via Hormozgan prov. ports top $7bn in 9 months

Iran exported a total of 24 million tons of commodities worth $7 billion via southern Hormozgan province during the nine months of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2020 to December. 20).

According to Governor-General of Hormozgan Province Fereydoun Hemmati, the exports of goods produced in the southern province during the nine-month period hit $805 million, up 6% compared with the corresponding period of last year.

'Pars 1' satellite handed over to ISA: Official

“Pars 1” satellite was handed over to the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) after successful completion of all relevant tests on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy ICT Minister and Head of Iranian Space Agency Morteza Barari, as well as, deputies and senior directors of Iranian Space Agency (ISA) and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (ICT).

Iran, Pakistan to discuss anti-narcotics cooperation

Iranian and Pakistani anti-narcotics police chiefs will discuss ways of boosting cooperation in a bid to counter the traffic of illegal drugs.

Head of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police Second Brigadier General Majid Karimi arrived in Islamabad on Sunday morning at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fight against narcotics.

