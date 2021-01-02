Iran's plan to start 20% uranium enrichment predictable

In a tweet on Saturday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “Yes, we should have expected something like that, especially in the light of the law adopted recently by the Iranian Parliament. The only question is if this step is being made by Tehran on the right time?”

Earlier in November, the Iranian Parliament put forward a bill on “strategic action” for lifting the sanctions after the failure of the JCPOA’s European parties to fulfill the country’s interests under the nuclear deal and the escalation of American sanctions and hostile measures.

According to the 9-article bill, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran will be required to produce and store at least 120 kilograms of enriched uranium with 20 percent purity level at the Fordow nuclear facility every year, and to fulfill the country’s peaceful industrial demands with uranium enriched above 20%.

