Trans-regional powers seeking to weaken Iran

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks in a commemoration ceremony of Lt. General Soleimani on Saturday.

He went on to say that the enemies of the Islamic Republic are struggling to undermine Iran in the geopolitical arena.

According to Hatami, a number of regional countries pursue their interest based on the policies of trans-regional powers and that is why they want to reduce the presence of the Islamic Republic in the region.

General Hatami further maintained that the enemies created terrorist groups in the West Asian region to achieve their goals, however, Iran's strategic presence prevented their conspiracies.

He also underlined that the US used all its scientific and financial capabilities to support the terrorists in order to destroy the unity of the region and ensure the security of the Zionist regime, and despite all these efforts, Iran's strategic weapons used by the Resistance Forces prevented them from achieving their goals.

“The perpetrators of Lt. General Soleimani's assassination must know that the revenge of this martyr will be taken and the great revenge is the withdrawal of the US troops from the region,” he added.

