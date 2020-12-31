Assassination of Gen. Soleimani cannot be ignored: Rezaei

Speaking in his meeting with the newly-appointed Iraqi Ambassador to Tehran Nasir Abdul Mohsen Abdullah on Thu., Mohsen Rezaei said that the Islamic Republic of Iran expects the Iraqi government to legally pursue the assassination case.

The defeat of Ba’ath Party and Saddam Hussein strengthened ties between Iran and Iraq, he said, adding, “Martyrdom of Iran’s top commander Gen. Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis established and stabilized brotherhood of the two countries as well.”

Development and progress of Iraq is of paramount importance for the Islamic Republic of Iran, Rezaei emphasized.

Iraq has gone through three wars and two major crises that sustained heavy damages, he said, adding, “Iraq needs to be rebuilt and we are ready to cooperate with Iraq in this regard. Progress, security and independence of Iraq are in our interest and also interest of all the countries in the region.”

Turning to the 1st anniversary of martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani, Rezaei emphasized, “US assassination of Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis cannot be ignored who were two national heroes in the fight against terrorism and Takfiri groups.”

Iraqi ambassador to Iran, for his part, pointed to the US assassination of Gen. Soleimani in Iraq and said that Iraqi government is pursuing legal complaint of the Islamic Republic of Iran on terrorist act committed by US forces.

Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, as well as eight others, were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 by the US terrorist forces at the behest of US President Donald Trump.

