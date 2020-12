Turning to the unflinching efforts of martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani in the fight against terrorism, the Foreign Ministry added, “Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani played a unique role for stability in West Asia and beyond the region, ranging from helping Bonn Conference to his tireless and indefatigable struggle for eliminating ISIL terrorist activities in the region.”

Martyr Gen. Soleimani was assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 by US terrorist forces.

