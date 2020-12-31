Nations of region not to forget sacrifice of martyr Soleimani

In a statement released on Thu. on the occasion of 1st anniversary of martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani, the embassy emphasized that martyr Soleimani’s courage, bravery, political knowledge and unique role in the fight against terrorism and extremism will be remembered by nations of the region.

The statement pointed to the cowardly assassination of Iran’s top general Soleimani by the US terrorist forces and added, “Gen. Soleimani’s assassination is a clear example of a state terrorism and Iranian nation and government will certainly bring perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.”

Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, as well as eight others, were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 by the US terrorist forces at the behest of US President Donald Trump.

