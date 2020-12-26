US must be forced to lift sanctions: Expediency Council Sec.

Speaking in a meeting of managers and members of the Policy-Setting Research Center of Sharif University of Technology on Sat., Mohsen Rezaei said that issue of the country’s economic conditions will find considerable importance in the next decade.

He pointed out that the issue of sanctions, economic governance and way of participation of political activists in solving the country’s economic problems are the most important issues that the country must overcome in the coming years.

Turning to the West’s cruel and oppressive sanctions imposed against Iran as well as opportunities brought about for the country thanks to sanctions, Rezaei stated, “Economic sanctions have been an illegitimate and illegal act imposed against Iranian people that must be lifted.”

The US officials must be forced to lift sanctions although opportunities have been brought about for the country thanks to sanctions imposed on Iran, he emphasized.

Sanctions showed the country’s economic infrastructures are wrong and the ailing economy must be reconstructed, he said, adding, “State-owned economy is inefficient and people themselves must take part in the national economy by accepting responsibility and authority.”

MA/5105409