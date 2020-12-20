  1. Politics
Iran to take Lt. General Soleimani’s revenge at proper time

TEHRAN, Dec. 20 (MNA) – Secretary of Expediency Council said that the Islamic republic will take the revenge of Lt. General Soleimani against the US at the proper time.

Mohsen Rezaei made the remarks on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of Radio Resistance on Sunday.

He went on to say that Martyr Soleimani made great efforts in the path of the Resistance Front.

According to Rezaei, the defenders of humanity, freedom, and justice are proud of Lt. General Soleimani and will follow his path.

He further noted that the hard revenge will be completed with the expulsion of US forces from the region, adding the Islamic Republic is waiting for the proper time to deliver heavy blows to the enemies.

